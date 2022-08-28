Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,594 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.00.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

