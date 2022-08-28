Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 329,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $209.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.47. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

