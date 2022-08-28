Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.11 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $206.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.94 and a 200-day moving average of $198.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

