Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 437.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $209.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.47. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

