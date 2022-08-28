Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Shares of TSM opened at $84.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $439.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

