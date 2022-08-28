Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,617,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $453.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

