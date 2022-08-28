Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 46,892 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,892 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

