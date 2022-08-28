Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 3,178 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,102,000 after acquiring an additional 613,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,230 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 333.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,707 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $274.84 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

