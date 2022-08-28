Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 14,573 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $100.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average is $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

