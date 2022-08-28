Baby Saitama Inu Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (BABYSAITAM)

Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Baby Saitama Inu has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Saitama Inu has a total market cap of $711,622.96 and approximately $11,031.00 worth of Baby Saitama Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Saitama Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00828651 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Baby Saitama Inu Coin Profile
Baby Saitama Inu’s official Twitter account is @BabySaitamaERC.
Baby Saitama Inu Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Baby Saitama Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Saitama Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.