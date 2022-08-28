Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.

Shares of BCKIF opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

BCKIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 356 ($4.30) to GBX 358 ($4.33) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

