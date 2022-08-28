AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Raised by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.32. 691,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,212. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

