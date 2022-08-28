AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.32. The company had a trading volume of 691,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.47.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

