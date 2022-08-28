Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Avalara to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avalara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Avalara to a neutral rating and set a $93.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Avalara Stock Performance

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. Avalara has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32.

Insider Activity at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 79.3% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 13.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 22.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 59,793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16,725.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 78.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

