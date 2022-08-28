Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $19.77 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and $281.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.77 or 0.00098680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00258949 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000297 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 285,065,595 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

