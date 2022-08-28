Auxilium Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,438.90 (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. Auxilium has a total market cap of $61,438.90 and $7,908.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auxilium has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auxilium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000883 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Coin Profile
Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global.
Buying and Selling Auxilium
