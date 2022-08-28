Automata Network Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Automata Network has a market cap of $27.58 million and $4.08 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00828558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.