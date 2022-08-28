Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Down 44.2% in August

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the July 31st total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Auto Trader Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.57.
Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.