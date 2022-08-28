Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Down 44.2% in August

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the July 31st total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

ATDRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.21) to GBX 498 ($6.02) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 755 ($9.12) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $629.80.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

