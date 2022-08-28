Aurox (URUS) One Day Volume Tops $230,405.00

Aurox (URUS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Aurox has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and $230,405.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $18.58 or 0.00093010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00129344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00084391 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Buying and Selling Aurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

