Audius Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $232.43 million and $6.52 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004046 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00128963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083271 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,116,383,974 coins and its circulating supply is 818,441,374 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

