Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Auddia Stock Performance

Auddia stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34. Auddia has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.04.

