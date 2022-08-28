Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Update

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Auckland International Airport Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of AUKNY stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. Auckland International Airport has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $29.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUKNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Auckland International Airport from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

