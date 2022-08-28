AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.8% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,590,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,526,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

