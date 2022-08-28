Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Update

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the July 31st total of 21,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Athersys in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the first quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 381.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,746 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 1,061.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,823,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,477 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 39.1% in the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,384,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Trading Down 25.6 %

Shares of ATHX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 31,896,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,939,457. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Shares of Athersys are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 29th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 29th.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Athersys had a negative net margin of 779.67% and a negative return on equity of 977.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

