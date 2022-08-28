Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.54) to GBX 6,100 ($73.71) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. OTR Global lowered Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,115 ($49.72) to GBX 4,655 ($56.25) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.64) to GBX 4,136 ($49.98) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($55.88) to GBX 4,825 ($58.30) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,227.67.

Ashtead Group Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $204.11 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

