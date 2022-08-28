Arweave (AR) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $10.79 or 0.00053916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $360.39 million and $10.23 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000231 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

