ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 41.2% in August

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at ArrowMark Financial

In other news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,860. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 41,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 20,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.57. ArrowMark Financial has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

