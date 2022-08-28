Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arkema from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Arkema from €145.00 ($147.96) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Arkema from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.25. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $152.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arkema will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

