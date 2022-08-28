Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 27,907 shares of company stock valued at $497,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.05% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

