Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arena Fortify Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFAC. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Stock Performance

AFAC remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Friday. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Company Profile

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

