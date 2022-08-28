Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,340 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 90.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,254,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 594,521 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 535,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

