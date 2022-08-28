Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Down 27.0% in August

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,993.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.