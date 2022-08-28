Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Update

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,100 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the July 31st total of 842,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Stock Down 2.8 %

APYX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 122,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $214.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.38. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

