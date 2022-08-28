Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 31st total of 322,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 112,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,811. The company has a market cap of $71.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.73. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APLT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Activity at Applied Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,729 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 64,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.