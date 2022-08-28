Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 31st total of 322,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 112,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,811. The company has a market cap of $71.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.73. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on APLT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,729 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 64,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
