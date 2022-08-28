Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE:AIT traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,938. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

