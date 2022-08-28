Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.23–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.40 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.91–$0.86 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 297,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,887. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18. Appian has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $115.68.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $324,234.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,223,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,803,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 146,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,635. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Appian by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

