Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the July 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Apollo Silver has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on Apollo Silver in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

