Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AINV. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Apollo Investment to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Investment to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Apollo Investment Stock Performance

Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $867.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

Apollo Investment Cuts Dividend

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,421.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 188.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

