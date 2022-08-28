Analyzing Kidpik (PIK) & Its Rivals

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kidpik to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kidpik and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidpik Competitors 166 1014 3297 46 2.71

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 52.70%. Given Kidpik’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kidpik has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million -$5.95 million -2.01 Kidpik Competitors $15.37 billion $804.73 million -2.01

This table compares Kidpik and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kidpik’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik. Kidpik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kidpik and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98% Kidpik Competitors -12.26% 317.49% -7.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kidpik competitors beat Kidpik on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

