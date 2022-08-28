Analysts Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Target Price at $224.14

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $159.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average of $178.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

