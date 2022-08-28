Analysts Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) PT at $24.64

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -5.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. Warby Parker has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.78 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,778.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,778.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560 in the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

