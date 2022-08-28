Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) PT at $222.68

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.5 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.76. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $318.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

