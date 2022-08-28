Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $82.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.92. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.