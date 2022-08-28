Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on September 20th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARREF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.66.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

