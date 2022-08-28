Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $30.03. 828,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 46.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,313,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 191.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

