American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 4.5% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $91,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,547,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,054. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.06.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

