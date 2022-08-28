American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMS opened at $2.69 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

