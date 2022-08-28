American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 146.6% from the July 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,576,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Premium Mining Price Performance

Shares of HIPH stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,496. American Premium Mining has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

American Premium Mining Company Profile

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

