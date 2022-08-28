American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 146.6% from the July 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,576,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Premium Mining Price Performance
Shares of HIPH stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,496. American Premium Mining has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
American Premium Mining Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Premium Mining (HIPH)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.