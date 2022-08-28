Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Up 22.5% in August

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. 137,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,099. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated purchased 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,003,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated bought 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,003,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $101,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $459,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

