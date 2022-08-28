Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,417,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Altria Group worth $126,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MO opened at $45.88 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.